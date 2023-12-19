OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Silvia Rogers, 56, of Leaf River, has been arrested for the third time in 8 days for repeated crimes against the same victim after police found themselves unable to hold her in custody under Illinois’ Pre-Trial Fairness Act.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff, deputies were called to the Leaf River Methodist Church, at 104 3rd Street, around 10:34 a.m. on December 10th for a reported battery.

Rogers was arrested at the scene and taken to the Ogle County Jail, where she was released under the Pretrial Fairness Act and given a notice to appear at a future court date.

According to police, around 1:27 p.m., police responded to a complaint of criminal damage to property. Deputies responded to an address in the 100 block of Main Street, and Rogers was identified as the suspect. She was arrested on charges of Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass to Property.

On December 19th, deputies were again called to the Main Street address for a disturbance and arrested Rogers for Disorderly Conduct.

In a statement, police said she “was transported to the Ogle County Jail, where she was released on a Notice to Appear since it didn’t fit the new Bail Reform Act requirements to hold” her.

Illinois abolished cash bail earlier this year for certain crimes. If a suspect is arrested and brought to jail, judges have 48 hours to determine if they pose a “real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons or the community.”