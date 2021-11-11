Ogle County woman killed after hitting semi

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Nancy Mlynski, 64, of Compton, was killed Tuesday when her minivan was hit by a semi truck.

According to the Illinois State Police, Mlynski was headed southbound on IL Route 251 when she struck a semi which was pulling out of a driveway to go northbound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, Mark Geesey, 57, of Dixon, was not injured.

The Illinois State Police said the incident happened at 5:53 p.m. and is under investigation, with charges pending.