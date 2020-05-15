Ogle, Lee County officially submit their own re-opening plan to Gov. Pritzker

(WTVO) — Leaders from Ogle and Lee counties have officially submitted their own re-opening plan to Illinois Gov. JB Prtizker for approval, as a local alternative to the Governor’s 5-phase ‘Reopen Illinois‘ plan.

Representatives from the City of Dixon, Rochelle, Oregon, KSB Hospital, Rochelle Community Hospital, and regional school districts and first responders contributed to the plan, in conjunction with State Rep. Tom Demmer (R-90th Dist).

According to a press release, “This plan was near completion when the Governor announced his Restore Illinois plan yesterday afternoon. The plans have several similarities; however, this two-county regional plan would have provisions to open businesses deemed “non-essential” with strict limitations on safety measures and occupancy.”

Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss argues that smaller areas like Ogle County shouldn’t be treated the same as Chicago.

“It’s going to be difficult for the state of Illinois to create plans for smaller regions because of the limited resources they have,” Langloss said.

The plan begins with a Phase 0, which includes determining levels of personal protective equipment in local businesses and asks each proprietor to plan for social distancing and mitigation including employee monitoring and customer tracking. This phase also includes metrics for testing symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

In Phase I, small businesses are allowed to re-open at 25% capacity based on fire codes. Following a 2-3 week evaluation period, the counties would move into Phase II which allows for gatherings of 10 or less for social interaction.

These gatherings would require face masks and documentation of attendees.

Phase III then allows for youth sports, restaurant seating and considers re-opening of health clubs.

Finally, in Phase IV, all entities are re-opened under normal conditions.

