ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Motorists can expect delays on Monday as construction begins in Ogle and Winnebago Counties.

The 10.6 mile work zone is from Illinois 72 in Byron to Beltline Road in Rockford. Traffic between Byron and Rockford should follow the detour using I-72, Kishwaukee Road and Beltline Road.

I-2 will be accessible to local traffic.

The $1.4 million project is expected to be completed by October 4.