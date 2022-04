CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Getting around O’Hare Airport just got a lot easier.

The people mover, known as the “airport transit system,” resumed 24-hour service Monday morning. The three-car train moves people between all the terminals, economic parking, kiss-n-fly, the rental car center, a Metra station and several Pace routes.

The airport reduced ATS service over the last few years to work on upgrades. They also expanded the fleet, allowing trains to run every three minutes.