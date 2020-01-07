Ohio man accused of impersonating Timmothy Pitzen reaches plea deal

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A plea agreement has been reached in the case of a 24-year-old man authorities say claimed to be a missing child whose mother killed herself in a Rockford motel room.

A prosecutor’s federal court filing Monday in the Brian Michael Rini case didn’t make any details public. Rini is scheduled to appear in U.S. district court Wednesday.

His federal public defender didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

Judge Michael Barrett ruled Oct. 31 that Rini was competent to stand trial.

Rini was arrested last April after FBI agents said he lied about being Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories