ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you spent your Fourth of July in downtown Rockford watching the annual parade, you were, without a doubt wondering: “Why are there so many Jeeps in the Forest City?”

No, not really. Thanks to Screw City Jeeps, the Stateline’s love affair with the vehicle is alive and thriving and has been for years.

The real question is: “What’s with all the rubber ducks”.

Seriously, the rubber ducks adorning the dozens of 4x4s leading the plucky pack of paraders Tuesday was overwhelming and they were there in all shapes and sizes. They were attached to hoods and dashboards. Some were even inflatable!

It’s called “Jeep ducking” and, yeah, it’s a real thing.

When you first hear the term, your initial instinct is that it has something to do with ducking out of the way of an oncoming Jeep. However, the activity (also known as “Duck, Duck, Jeep”) is much nicer than that and is rooted in kindness and the origin is simple.

During the pandemic of 2020, a Jeep owner in Ontario, Canada, decided to do something to brighten the day of both her and a stranger. She went and bought a rubber ducky and put that duck on a nearby Jeep.

But as fun and harmful as the Jeep ducking trend is, it has surprisingly sad origins. Creator Allison Parliament began ducking nearly three years ago after she was physically assaulted for simply having an American license plate north of the border.

“A guy approached, told me I was a dirty American spreading Covid and just wanted to hurt people,” Parliament said. The man even shoved her into her Jeep. “It scared the crap out of me.”

Because of Parliament’s initial gesture, the little rubber ducks have become a badge of pride in the Jeep community. Jeepers (again, also a real thing) put them on their dash for other Jeepers to see.

Once ducked, if the “duckee” wishes, they can take up the cause of spreading a little joy to other Jeep drivers.

Now, all of this begs the question – “is it illegal to duck someone’s Jeep in Illinois?” Stay tuned.