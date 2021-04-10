Old Settlers Days tickets to go on sale during Illinois Bridge Phase

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — You could soon get your hands on tickets for a Stateline favorite.

Old Settlers Days announced that tickets will go on sale once Illinois begins its Bridge to Phase 5, in which more restrictions are lifted. During the bridge phase, 30 people per 1,000 square feet are permitted for festivals and other outdoor events.

Concert tickets will cost $20 per night. General admission passes are set for $6 and a 4-day General admission and concert pass starts at $75.

Old Settlers Days is scheduled for June 17-20th, 2021.

