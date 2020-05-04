Old Settler’s Days 5-K run to support local children’s center also cancelled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An event connected to a sumer concert series is canceled in Rockford. The Old Settler’s Days 5-K run will no longer take place.

The event is a major fundraiser for the Carrie Lynn Children’s Center in Rockford. The center helps give resources to families dealing with child sex abuse and physical abuse.

The 5K run was scheduled to take place on June 20th.

The announcement comes more than a week after Settler’s Days was canceled. Organizers for for events blame the COVID-19 crisis for the cancellations.

