ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Although we’re only a few days away from December, Rockton’s Old Settlers Days festival is looking ahead to summer with the announcement of the 2024 headlining musical act.

Chase Matthew, known for his hit “County Line,” will headline the first day of Old Settlers Days on June 13th.

The 2024 Old Settlers Days will be the 25th charity fundraiser for the Rockton Lions Club.

Carnival rides, fresh food, a beer tent, 5K run and parade are expected to be among the attractions at next year’s event.

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 4th at 7 a.m. Early-bird sales for the four day concert series will cost $65 through December 11th, then increase to $75.

Single-day tickets will be available for $20-$30.

More musical acts are expected to be announced throughout the week.