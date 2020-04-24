Live Now
Old Settlers Days canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton Lions Club announced the cancellation of 2020’s Old Settlers Days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the event organizers, “COVID-19 has impacted all our lives significantly. As a result, we are saddened to announce that we will be canceling #OSD2020.”

The four day music festival was scheduled to run June 18-21.

Old Settlers Days is the largest fundraiser for the Rockton Lions Club, which says it will be looking for alternative fundraising efforts.

