Old Settlers Days tickets going on sale Friday

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Organizers for Old Settlers Days say tickets for the event will go on sale starting Friday at 7:00 a.m. They were supposed to be available when the state reached the Bridge Phase of the ‘Restore Illinois’ plan.

Concert tickets will cost $20 per night. General admission passes are set for $6 and a 4-day General admission and concert pass starts at $75.

Old Settlers Days is scheduled for June 17-20th, 2021. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID.

Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen, Riley Green and Gabby Barrett will headline the main stage.

