BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Olivio Tacos started with a taco truck, and now they’ve opened up a video game arcade/slot machine parlor/bar in Belvidere.

The new location in downtown Belvidere will feature slot machines, a pool table, arcade games, a fully stocked bar, and the brand’s signature tacos.

Olivio Tacos is run by two brothers, including Mo Zatar, who says “We wanna bring more positive to the community, so our key was if we could bring something new why not. And help bring a lot more positive, that’s the key.”

Olivio Tacos still runs their taco trucks that operate around Rockford and Freeport, as well as restaurants in Belvidere and Rockford.