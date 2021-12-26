Omicron infections eclipse delta variant

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The rate of daily COVID-19 cases during the highly contagious omicron surge has eclipsed those fueled by the delta variant over the summer.

However, hospitalizations have yet to match.

More than 69,000 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The figure remains below peak hospitalizations during the delta surge.

Experts said that hospitalization stats tend to lag with time, as some illnesses worsen.