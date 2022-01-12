Omicron now dominant COVID-19 variant in Winnebago County

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 2: A model of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, is seen ahead of testimony from Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), during a US Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the plan to research, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed, July 2, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus in Winnebago County, the health department said on Wednesday.

During a Monday press conference, Winnebago County Health Department director Dr. Sandra Martell said only 15 cases had been reported at that time, underscoring the high level of transmissibility of the omicron variant.

As of Wednesday, Winnebago County was showing a positivity testing rate of 23.7%. Fifty-five percent of the county is currently fully vaccinated, the WCHD reported.

UW Health SwedishAmerican said Tuesday that all of its ICU beds were in use. The other two Rockford hospitals, Mercyhealth and Saint Anthony, did not respond to inquiries about capacity there.