ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Rockford Police say the incident happened near the 2700 block of 19th Street.

A 29-year-old female victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and later died from her injuries.

UPDATE: 29-year-old female succumbed to her gunshot wounds from incident on 19th Street. This is an active and ongoing investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 29, 2021

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm – 2700 19th St – Victim with life threatening injuries, ongoing investigation — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 29, 2021

No further details were given.

DEVELOPING: