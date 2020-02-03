One dead, 3 hospitalized by ‘killer’ flu in Boone County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person has died of the flu in Boone County and experts expect cases to continue to rise during one of the worst flu seasons ever.

At this month’s Boone County Board of Health meeting, held at the Boone County Health Department Monday morning, Dr. James Phoenix said this year’s flu is a killer.

Three people have also been hospitalized.

Flu season has yet to peak.

Health experts say they expect the amount of cases to increase. In January alone, children between birth and 9-years-old account for the highest number of cases.

The health department says its working closely with local schools to prevent the virus from spreading.

“We recommend you cover your cough,” said public health administrator Amanda Mehl. “Ee recommend containing your illness, staying home if you’re sick and exhibiting flu like symptoms. We also recommend that you clean your hands with warm water and soap for about 30 seconds.”

The board also received an update on the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying it is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to keep an eye on the “ever-changing situation.”

“We have tax dollars that are specifically set aside to prevent the spread of disease protect the public’s health, so today’s board discussion was related to potentially setting aside a specific amount of money to be prepared for the coronavirus preparedness and response activities,” Mehl said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

