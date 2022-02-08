BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Boone County on Tuesday.

It happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Hunter Road in rural Caledonia, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hunter Road, left the roadway and over corrected, causing the vehicle to rollover over several times.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a male in his mid-60s, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Boone County Coroner. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the identity of the driver is not being released at this time.