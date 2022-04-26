JANSEVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a Janesville business.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Plainfield Avenue around 4:32 p.m. for reports a shooting, according to the Janesville Police Department. The victim of the shooting was found and transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The suspect of the shooting is in police custody, but investigators are still actively working in the area. They asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate.