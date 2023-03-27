BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Byron resident is dead after energized power lines fell on a house Saturday morning.

According to the Byron Fire Protection District, around 8:47 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 100 block of W. 3rd Street for an electrical emergency.

Arriving firefighters found power lines laying on the the house, which was on fire.

A victim was found dead outside the house, officials said.

First responders from many neighboring counties were called in for assistance, authorities said.