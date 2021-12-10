One dead, two injured after shooting in the Town of Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Thursday night, three people were shot in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue in the Town of Beloit.

Officers from the Town of Beloit Police Department, City of Beloit Police Department, and deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Police said that one victim was pronounced dead and the other two were transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The shooting is currently under investigation and the names of the victims have not been released at this time.

There will be a media briefing at a later time, according to police.