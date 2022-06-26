FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — One person died after a single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the accident, which happened in the area of W. US 20 and Rink Road, around 12:43 a.m., according to the department. Deputies found a vehicle on its roof in a field approximately .5 miles west of Rink Road.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The passenger of the vehicle was also taken to Freeport Memorial, though their condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.