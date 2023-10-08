FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was hospitalized following a two-car accident in Freeport on Saturday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Park Boulevard and Stephenson Street shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the Freeport Fire Department.

Photo: Freeport Fire Department

Upon arrival, responders reportedly found one vehicle on its side with a person still inside and the other with major damage to its front.

Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and remove the trapped occupant, who was then taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Photo: Freeport Fire Department

The occupants of the other involved vehicle were not hospitalized, according to the fire department.