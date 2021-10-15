One hurt after car smashes into Belvidere house

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – Homeowners were cleaning up after a car crashed through the wall of their house.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Friday near Poplar Grove and Squaw Prairie Roads. A tan Cadillac SUV reportedly plowed through the front door into what looked like the living room of the house, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District #2.

A black sedan was involved as well, and it appeared to have suffered a lot of front-end damage as well. One person was reportedly taken to the hospital, though firefighters did not say if it was a driver, or someone inside the house.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.