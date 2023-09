MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was hurt after a fight outside of the old Machesney Park Mall Thursday night.

Winnebago County deputies responded to the north side of the mall, on N. 2nd Street, around 7 p.m. An officer at the scene said that there was a fight, with a man bleeding after being hit in the head.

The county confirmed that there was no shooting.