One in custody after Belvidere man wounded by ‘edged weapon’

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 1574 Danesfield Drive in Belvidere for a reported injury. One male was transported to St. Anthony’s hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.

One man is currently in custody and being interviewed about the incident in which officials say involved an “edged weapon.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

