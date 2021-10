(WTVO) — On Tuesday morning, the Boone County Fire Department was called Westbound on I90 near mile marker 29.5, East of the Belvidere Oasis, where they found a rollover accident with someone entrapped in their vehicle.

Officials say there was one person extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital.

The person involved in the crash is not yet identified.

Photo Credit: Boone County Fire Protection District #2

There will be updates when more information is available.