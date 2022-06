CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a pair of gunmen opened fire on a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Police said that the men boarded the bus, walked to the back and opened fire. A bullet grazed a second victim in the head, but he is okay.

The gunmen were still on the run at the time of this writing.