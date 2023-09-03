FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are investigating after one man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Pleasant Street around 12:20 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired, according to the Freeport Police Department. They found four men with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Three of the men, two 19-year-olds and a 23-year-old, received non-life-threatening injuries. A 22-year-old man last died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Any information about the shooting should be given to the Freeport Police Department, (815) 235-8222.