ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — One person has died and another was critically injured in a fatal head-on crash in Rock County.

Sheriff’s deputies and Janesville fire crews responded to Roherty Road on State Highway 11 on Monday afternoon where a Chevrolet Silverado, headed westbound, crossed the center line and hit a Ford F-550.

The crash caused the Ford to spin out and catch on fire, officials said.

The driver of the Silverado died at the scene. The Ford driver is in the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.