LEMONT, Ill. (WTVO) — A petroleum plant explosion and fire in Suburban Chicago Tuesday morning killed one person and injured another.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Seneca Petroleum Plant in Lemont. An explosion reportedly took place in an asphalt tank.

One person died in the resulting fire while another was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Fire officials do not believe that any kind of hazardous material was released, saying that there is no danger to the public.

OSHA and ComEd were called to the scene.

“It was scary,” said nearby worker April Fowlkes. “We know, every day we come here, there’s a chance something like this could happen, and you typically want to be aware of your surroundings and everything that’s going on at the time of any evacuation situation or explosion. So, when we heard it, it was pretty loud and it shook all the tanks around us.”

Seneca Petroleum did not have any OSHA violations at the location previosuly.