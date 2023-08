ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a crash in Winnebago County on Saturday.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near McDonald Road and Sage Hen Trail in Roscoe. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene.

The people in the other car were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was unknown at the time of this writing. The name of the driver has not been released.