ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach after a large fight spilled out into the street at the District Bar & Grill on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the bar, located at 205 W. State Street, around 12:20 a.m.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument between individuals that became a large fight, and once they were outside the establishment, and an unidentified man shot at the other group.

The victim was not located at the scene, but arrived a short time later at a local hospital, police said. Police said he is in stable but critical condition.

Police have not released information that would identify a possible suspect, or whether any arrests have been made.