ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of Rockford’s largest community gatherings returned with the 3rd Annual “Park Fest.”

The festival is for all Rockford families and will include bouncy houses, a car show, a basketball tournament and much more.

The Park Church, the nonprofit that organized it all, wishes to spread hope and strengthen the community.

“So, we are here to have fun, have a good time, to welcome the kids back to school, to end out the summer, to celebrate Labor Day,” said Khay Horton. “But, the most important part, the most fun part, most rewarding part, is being able to witness everyone and tell them about God and tell them that Jesus loves them.”

Organizers said that this is the largest festival on the West Side of the city.