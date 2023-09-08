ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged one of two suspects in a burglary at Mary’s Market and are searching for the second.

According to police, the business, at 2626 McFarland Road, was burglarized by the two suspects on August 30th. Police said the suspects gained access to the safe and stole currency.

Edgar Smith, 21, was identified as one of the suspects, police said. He was arrested on September 6th and charged with Burglary. He has since been released on bond.

The other suspect is still at large.