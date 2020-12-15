51-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash on N. Meridian Road

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person had to be airlifted to a hospital this afternoon after a crash at Meridian and Seward roads just before 3 p.m.

Investigators say that a hay bale fell from a truck. Another driver hit the hay bail and ended up in a ditch. The male victim had to be extricated from their car.

When deputies arrived, they found a male driver of a pick-up truck was trapped inside his vehicle. With the assistance of the Rockton Fire Department, the 51-year-old male driver was extricated and transported by helicopter to a Rockford hospital.

Meridian Road was shut down to allow the rescue helicopter to land. Several emergency vehicles responded to the scene of the crash.

The man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

MORE HEADLINES: