One person dead after house fire in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO)- A person is killed in a house fire Monday morning in Janesville.
Fire crews and police arrived on 1062 S Pearl Street after midnight, where they reported heavy fire throughout the building.
Responders extricated the one person inside, who died on scene from injuries, before extinguishing the flames.
The cause is still under investigation.
Damages amount to $90,000.
