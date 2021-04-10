One person dead after single-vehicle crash on Barton Blvd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after an overnight crash in Rockford.

Around 1:00 a.m. early Saturday morning, Rockford Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 2000 block of Barton Boulevard in Rockford.

Rockford Fire also was called to the scene as firefighters say they saw the vehicle severely damaged and on fire.

When first responders arrived on-scene, the driver of the vehicle was deceased. No first responders were injured.

The Winnebago County Coroner was also called to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

