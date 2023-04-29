MAYWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was left injured in Illinois after shots rang out following a family argument at a funeral service Friday morning.

It happened during a family funeral service at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Maywood, according to WFLD. Officers were dispatched to the location.

They were attempting to defuse the argument in the church when someone pulled a gun, resulting in a person getting shot. Police said that the individual’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody.