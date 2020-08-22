One person hurt after shooting near 12th Street and 8th Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers were called to the intersection of 12th Street and 8th Avenue on the southeast side of Rockford before 2:30 a.m. early Saturday morning for a report of numerous shots fired.
Police say when officers arrived to the scene, the found one gunshot victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
