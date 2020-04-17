JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) ─ One person was hurt when fire broke out inside a Janesville home.
Fire crews were called to 1510 Schaller Street around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
Firefighters found a one story house with fire and smoke coming from the garage, attic, and inside the home.
A man and woman and two dogs were evacuated.
A male victim suffered a cut to his hand. He was treated and released from a local hospital.
Investigator revealed the fire started on the exterior while the male resident was repairing some plumbing.
The house suffered $40,000 in smoke, fire, and water damage.
- Oregon’s Woolsey picks Olney Central College
- Guilford’s Dennis has committed to play at Ohio University
- Families of RMTD bus drivers express safety concerns after two employees are diagnosed with COVID-19
- One person hurt in Janesville house fire
- Auburn QB Khamani Sanders headed to University of St. Francis
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!