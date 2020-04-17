One person hurt in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) ─ One person was hurt when fire broke out inside a Janesville home.

Fire crews were called to 1510 Schaller Street around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Firefighters found a one story house with fire and smoke coming from the garage, attic, and inside the home.

A man and woman and two dogs were evacuated.

A male victim suffered a cut to his hand. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

Investigator revealed the fire started on the exterior while the male resident was repairing some plumbing.

The house suffered $40,000 in smoke, fire, and water damage.

