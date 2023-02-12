SHARON, Wis. (WTVO) — One person was hurt after a fire in rural Boone County near the state line.

Sharon Fire and Rescue from Wisconsin responded to the house on Burr Oak Road and Engelhardt Road Saturday night. Flames were shooting from the house when rescue crews got on scene.

One man was outside, and he told firefighters that no one else was inside. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

First responders had the fire under control in about an hour.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall and Boone County Sheriff’s Office are both looking into the cause of the fire.