Man in critical condition after Wednesday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) ─ Police investigate a Rockford shooting.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say a male victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they have several suspects, but no one is in custody.

