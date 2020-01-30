Man in critical condition after Wednesday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) ─ Police investigate a Rockford shooting.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police say a male victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say they have several suspects, but no one is in custody.
