One person injured from Rockford duplex fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–One person was injured after a house duplex caught on fire Monday night.

Fire crews arrived at 737 Easton Parkway at 11:47 p.m. on May 27, and brought the fire under control within 19 minutes.

Officials say the resident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Property damages amount to $150,000, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

