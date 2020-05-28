One person injured from Rockford duplex fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–One person was injured after a house duplex caught on fire Monday night.

Fire crews arrived at 737 Easton Parkway at 11:47 p.m. on May 27, and brought the fire under control within 19 minutes.

Officials say the resident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Property damages amount to $150,000, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories