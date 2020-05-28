One person injured from Rockford duplex fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–One person was injured after a house duplex caught on fire Monday night.
Fire crews arrived at 737 Easton Parkway at 11:47 p.m. on May 27, and brought the fire under control within 19 minutes.
Officials say the resident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Property damages amount to $150,000, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
