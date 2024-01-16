OTTOWA, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire officials say an individual died after being trapped on the second floor of a house fire.

Authorities did not reveal the gender or age of the victim, who was found unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead at OSF St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

According to the Ottawa Fire Department, around 5:23 p.m. on Sunday, January 14th, first responders were called to a fire in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue.

Bystanders told firefighters the person was trapped on the 2nd floor of the home, where heavy smoke was coming from the residence.

Firefighters cut their way into the house and searched the building to find the victim.

Authorities said the victim’s identity will be released later by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.

The initial investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature, the fire department said.