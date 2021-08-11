Woman killed after storm knocks tree onto Rockford trailer home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed Wednesday after a tree fell on a trailer home on South Main during a severe thunderstorm.

The incident occurred in the Rockford Riverview mobile home park at 2530 S. Main.

The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed one person, a 55-year-old woman, was dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The National Weather Service recorded gusts of up to 60 mph during a severe thunderstorm which swept through the northern Illinois region this morning.

