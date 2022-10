BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after getting hit by a car in Boone County.

Deputies were called to Cherry Valley Roade around 8:15 p.m. Monday. A car was stopped on the road, and deputies believe that it may have been disabled. Another car came up behind it, hitting both the vehicle and driver.

The man in his late 40’s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.