DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning crash in DeKalb County.

Around 2 a.m., an eastbound Ford truck failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Waterman Road and Lee Road, striking a Nissan SUV.

The rear seat passenger of the Nissan was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger of the Nissan, as well as the driver of the Ford, were taken to the hospital for treatment, and then released.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the family is notified.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.