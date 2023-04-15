ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person lost their life in a fire at Rockford motel on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the Travel Lodge Motel, 3851 11th Street, around 2:04 p.m. for reports of a possible electrical fire, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Crews arrived within four minutes to find light smoke showing from a motel room. A small fire was located and extinguished.

A male victim was located in the room. He was confirmed dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.