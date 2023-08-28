SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a crash in DeKalb County Monday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Plank and Lukens Roads, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a 2015 International Truck and a 2023 Ford delivery van in the north ditch when they arrived. The driver of the delivery van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The accident is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…